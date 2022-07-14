DSWD-DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #17 on the Typhoid Fever Cases in Region VII as of 13 July 2022, 6AM

In order to prevent and control the disease, the public is advised to take precautionary measures such as boiling of water for drinking (upon reaching boiling point, extend boiling for two or more minutes) or doing water chlorination; cooking of food well and always use food cover to prevent flies and other insects from contaminating them; washing thoroughly of vegetables and fruits especially those that are eaten raw; avoiding consumption of street vended foods; washing of hands with soap and water after using the toilet and before eating; and keeping the surroundings clean to prevent breeding of flies.