DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #111 on the Kanlaon Volcano Seismic Activity as of 12 October 2022, 6AM

Mount Kanlaon also known as Kanlaon Volcano covers 24,557.60 hectares of land area with rainforests and verdant vegetation cutting through the political boundaries of Cities of Bago, La Carlota, San Carlos, and Canlaon, and the towns of Murcia and La Castellana within the park and having 169 hectares as Buffer Zone. Mt. Kanlaon is a complex and active volcano surrounded by several craters and volcanic peaks. Volcanic features in the area include the cinder cone of the active center and craters at the summit. It is underlain by tropical volcanic materials composed of sheeted lava flows, lahar deposits, airfall tephra and apron pyroclastic materials.