13 Jun 2018

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #11 on the Tropical Storm “Domeng” as of 12 June 2018, 6PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 12 Jun 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (657.69 KB)

SUMMARY

On 5 June 2018, the monitored Low Pressure Area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Domeng” (international name: Maliksi). It exited PAR on 11 June 2018.

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

22 families or 93 persons were affected by Typhoon “Domeng” in Brgy. Pulung, Bulu, San Fernando, Pampanga (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

Outside Evacuation Centers

22 families or 93 persons are currently staying with friends/relatives (see Table 2).

3. Damaged Houses

6 houses were totally damaged while 10 houses were partially damaged by Typhoon “Domeng” (see Table 3).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.