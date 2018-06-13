DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #11 on the Tropical Storm “Domeng” as of 12 June 2018, 6PM

SUMMARY

On 5 June 2018, the monitored Low Pressure Area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) developed into a Tropical Depression and was named “Domeng” (international name: Maliksi). It exited PAR on 11 June 2018.

1. Status of Affected Families / Persons

22 families or 93 persons were affected by Typhoon “Domeng” in Brgy. Pulung, Bulu, San Fernando, Pampanga (see Table 1).

2. Status of Displaced Families/ Persons

Outside Evacuation Centers

22 families or 93 persons are currently staying with friends/relatives (see Table 2).

3. Damaged Houses

6 houses were totally damaged while 10 houses were partially damaged by Typhoon “Domeng” (see Table 3).