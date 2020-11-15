Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #10 on Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” as of 07 November 2020, 6AM
Attachments
Situation Overview
Issued at 05:00 am, 07 November 2020, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM "SIONY" IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).
Track: "SIONY" left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:00 AM today. This storm is expected to turn southwestward in the next 12 hours and head towards the West Philippine Sea.
Intensity: "SIONY” forecast to weaken into a Low Pressure Area within 24 to 36 hours due to increasingly unfavorable conditions.
At 4:00 AM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 295 km Northwest of Itbayat, Batanes (OUTSIDE PAR) (22.4 °N, 119.6 °E).
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin