DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #10 on Severe Tropical Storm “Siony” as of 07 November 2020, 6AM

Situation Overview

Issued at 05:00 am, 07 November 2020, SEVERE TROPICAL STORM "SIONY" IS NOW OUTSIDE THE PHILIPPINE AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY (PAR).

Track: "SIONY" left the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 12:00 AM today. This storm is expected to turn southwestward in the next 12 hours and head towards the West Philippine Sea.

Intensity: "SIONY” forecast to weaken into a Low Pressure Area within 24 to 36 hours due to increasingly unfavorable conditions.