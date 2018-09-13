DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Typhoon “OMPONG” [I.N. MANGKHUT] as of 12 September 2018, 11PM

Situation Overview

• Typhoon OMPONG entered the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) at 3:00 PM this afternoon. The typhoon continues to threaten Northern Luzon. • The province of Catanduanes will experience the peripheral effects of OMPONG within the next 36 hours, bringing occasional rains and gusty winds • The typhoon may reach a peak intensity of 220 / 270 kph (max/gust) tomorrow (September 13). • TY OMPONG is expected to make landfall in the northern tip of Cagayan on Saturday (September 15). • TCWS #1 may be raised in provinces of Cagayan, Isabela, Aurora, Camarines Norte and Camarines Sur tomorrow morning (September 13).

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,701,776,347.65 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱872,003,147.00standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱827,425,418.00is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 356,349 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱118,947,645.65 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱710,825,555.00.