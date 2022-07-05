DSWD-DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on the Typhoid Fever Cases in Region VII as of 05 July 2022, 6AM

I. Brief Background on Typhoid Fever

In order to prevent and control the disease, the public is advised to take precautionary measures such as boiling of water for drinking (upon reaching boiling point, extend boiling for two or more minutes) or doing water chlorination; cooking of food well and always use food cover to prevent flies and other insects from contaminating them; washing thoroughly of vegetables and fruits especially those that are eaten raw; avoiding consumption of street vended foods; washing of hands with soap and water after using the toilet and before eating; and keeping the surroundings clean to prevent breeding of flies.

Typhoid fever is an infectious disease caused by Salmonella Typhi Bacteria commonly spread through ingestion of food and water contaminated with human waste. Its common signs and symptoms include sustained high fever, headache, malaise (weakness), anorexia (loss of appetite) and diarrhea or constipation and abdominal discomfort.

Source: https://doh.gov.ph/node/286

II. Situation Overview

On 28 May 2022, a rising in Typhoid Fever cases were reported in the Municipality of Barili, Cebu in Region VII.

Based on the DSWD Field Office (FO) VII Typhoid Fever Report as of 28 June 2022, the Department of Health (DOH) Region VII has recorded a total of 447 suspected cases and 9 deaths due to typhoid fever in the Central Visayas Region from January 1 to June 22, 2022, as follows: Cebu Province : 218 Negros Oriental : 150 Bohol : 77 Siquijor : 2

According to the data from the Cebu Provincial Health Office, the municipality of Barili recorded the most number of suspected cases, with 98 cases reported since March 2022.

Typhoid Cases reported in Barili, Cebu are still considered suspected cases as patients are subject for further laboratory test to confirm the bacterial infection.

Children aged one (1) to ten (10) years old were the most affected.

The DOH delivered 50 test kits and rectal swab kits to help the Barili Municipal Government respond to the rising cases.

Additional Health Care Workers were deployed in order to check the cause of the typhoid cases in the municipality as well as the additional equipment needed for the district hospital and infirmary.

Aqua Tabs will be delivered to treat the Barili’s water resources, initially believed as the primary cause behind the spread of typhoid fever in at least five (5) barangays in the said municipality. Initial findings conducted by the Municipal Health Office was poor sanitation as the likely cause.

The Cebu Provincial Government distributed antibiotics, additional typhoid test kits and chlorine granules as initial response.

DSWD FO VII provided ₱5,000.00 cash assistance to each of the patients for their medical needs.