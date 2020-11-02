Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm “Siony” as of 02 November 2020, 6AM
Situation Overview
Issued at 11:00 pm, 1 November 2020, "ROLLY" "SIONY"
SLIGHTLY WEAKENS BUT REMAINS WITHIN TROPICAL STORM CATEGORY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.
Track: The center of Tropical Storm “SIONY” is forecast to continue moving west-northwestward tonight through tomorrow evening before slows down significantly and becomes almost stationary tomorrow evening through Tuesday evening. Afterwards, “SIONY” will begin tracking west-southwestward or westward towards Extreme Northern Luzon. Due to the projected erratic movement of this system in the next 48 hours, there is high degree of uncertainty in the forecast track.
Intensity: “SIONY” is likely remain within tropical storm category within the next 36 to 48 hours. It may intensify to severe tropical storm category during the period when it becomes almost stationary on Tuesday. At 10:00 PM 1 November 2020, the center of Tropical Storm "SIONY" was estimated based on all available data at 990 km East of Northern Luzon (17.0 °N, 131.0 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin