DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm "Sarah" as of 20 November 2019, 6PM

Situation Overview

At 4:00 PM today, the center of Tropical Storm (TS) "SARAH" was estimated based on all available data at 540 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.9°N, 126.8°E). TS "Sarah" slightly accelerates while maintaining its strength.

• Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 has been lifted over the northeastern portion of Isabela and the southeastern portion of Cagayan.

• Rainfall outlook for tonight: light to moderate with occasional heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and the northern portion of Ilocos Norte. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, Mt. Province,

Ifugao, Isabela, La Union, Benguet and the rest of Ilocos Norte.

• Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take appropriate actions, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

• Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea crafts, over the seaboards of areas under TCWS, seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon and the western seaboard of Southern Luzon due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions caused by TS “SARAH” and the Northeast Monsoon.