DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm "Ramon" as of 13 November 2019, 6PM
Situation Overview
"RAMON" INTENSIFIES INTO A TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING WEST-NORTHWESTWARD.
"RAMON" intensified into a Tropical Storm at 8:00 AM today.
Today, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over Catanduanes, Camarines Sur, Albay and Sorsogon. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Camarines Norte, Masbate, Northern Samar and Eastern Samar.
Tomorrow, light to moderate with occasional heavy rains may be experienced over the eastern portion of Cagayan, Isabela, and Northern Aurora. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains over Bicol Region, Apayao, Quezon, Northern Samar and the rest of Cagayan, Isabela and Aurora.
Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to flooding and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm or Rainfall Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be iss ued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.
Sea travel is risky, especially for small sea crafts, over the seaboards of areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS), the seaboards of Northern Luzon, and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon due to prevailing or forecast rough sea conditions .
At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "RAMON" was estimated based on all available data at 385 km East Northeast of Borongan City, Eastern Samar or 450 km East of Catarman, Northern Samar (12.6 °N, 128.8 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin