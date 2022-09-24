DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm “Karding” as of 23 September 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued at 5 PM, 23 September 2022, “KARDING” slightly intensifies while moving westward.
Heavy Rainfall:
-
Saturday evening through Sunday early morning: Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan,
Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora
-
Rest of Sunday through Monday early morning: Heavy to intense rains over the northern portion of Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, and Pangasinan. Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Ilocos Provinces, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the northern portion of Zambales, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.
-
Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
-
Due to the Southwest Monsoon partly influenced by KARDING, occasional rains are also possible beginning Sunday over most of Southern Luzon including Metro Manila and Visayas, especially over their western sections. As such, the issuance of Weather Advisory for Southwest Monsoon is not ruled out.
Severe Winds:
-
Tropical Cyclone Wind Signals may be hoisted as early as tonight over the eastern portions of Northern and Central Luzon in anticipation of winds of at least strong breeze to near gale strength associated with the approaching tropical cyclone.
-
Per latest track and intensity forecast, the most likely highest wind signal that will be hoisted is Wind Signal No. 3.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:
- A preceding north easterlies may bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.5 m) over the northern and western seaboards of Northern Luzon by tomorrow. On Sunday, rough to very rough seas (2.8 to 4.5 m) will prevail over the eastern seaboards of Northern and Central Luzon due to the approaching tropical storm. Such condition may be risky for those using small sea crafts. Mariners are advised to monitor for updates, take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions during the said period.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
-
KARDING is forecast to track generally westward while gradually accelerating towards the east coast of Northern Luzon or Aurora, where it is likely to make landfall on Sunday morning or afternoon. After crossing the mountainous terrain of Northern Luzon throughout Sunday, the tropical cyclone will continue tracking over the West Philippine Sea.
-
This tropical cyclone is forecast to gradually intensify within the period prior to landfall over Northern Luzon. Based on the intensity forecast, it is likely to make landfall as severe tropical storm. Frictional effects of the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon may result in some slight weakening, although KARDING will likely be at severe tropical storm category once it emerges over the West Philippine Sea.
The center of Tropical Storm KARDING was estimated based on all available data at 970 km East of Northern Luzon (17.7°N, 130.9°E)
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin