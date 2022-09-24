DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm “Karding” as of 23 September 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5 PM, 23 September 2022, “KARDING” slightly intensifies while moving westward.

Heavy Rainfall:

Saturday evening through Sunday early morning: Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan,

Isabela, and the northern portion of Aurora

Rest of Sunday through Monday early morning: Heavy to intense rains over the northern portion of Aurora, Isabela, Quirino, Nueva Vizcaya, Benguet, La Union, and Pangasinan. Moderate to heavy rains with at times intense rains over Cagayan, Ilocos Provinces, Nueva Ecija, Tarlac, the northern portion of Zambales, and the rest of Cordillera Administrative Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over the rest of Cagayan Valley and Central Luzon.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.