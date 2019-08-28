DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm "JENNY" as of 27 August 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

"JENNY" HAS INTENSIFIED INTO A TROPICAL STORM AS IT CONTINUES TO MOVE TOWARDS CENTRAL LUZON.

"JENNY" is forecasted to make landfall in Aurora tonight or tomorrow early morning.

Between this morning and tonight, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains will be experienced over Bicol Region, Samar Provinces, Quezon, Rizal, Bulacan, Pampanga, Nueva Ecija, Aurora, Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Isabela and Cagayan. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains will affect Metro Manila, the rest of Luzon and Visayas, and the regions of Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, and Bangsamoro.

Between tonight and tomorrow (28 August) morning, intermittent to frequent moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Central Luzon, Metro Manila, Rizal, northern portion of Quezon (including Polillo Island), Nueva Vizcaya, Quirino, Benguet, Pangasinan, and La Union. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may affect Western Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

Between tomorrow morning and tomorrow evening, light to moderate with intermittent to occasional heavy rains may affect Weste rn Visayas, Mindoro Provinces, northern portion of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Zambales and Bataan.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and raininduced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

Areas under TCWS #2 are advised to take precautionary measures against potentially strong winds while occasional gusty conditions may occur over areas under TCWS #1. Occasional gusty conditions may also occur in Visayas and other areas of Luzon due to the Southwest Monsoon.

Sea travel remains risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS due to potentially rough sea conditions.

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Storm "JENNY" was estimated based on all available data at 360 km East Northeast of Daet, Camarines Norte or 490 km East of Infanta, Quezon (14.9 °N, 126.2 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin