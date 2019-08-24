DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 23 August 2019, 4PM

Situation Overview

"INENG" HAS INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM.

Today, moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands), Ilocos Norte and Apayao. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

Tomorrow (24 August), moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands), and Mindoro Provinces. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

"INENG" remains less likely to make landfall over any part of the country. Furthermore, it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Saturday (24 August) late evening and Sunday (25 August) early morning.