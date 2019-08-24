24 Aug 2019

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Storm "INENG" as of 23 August 2019, 4PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 23 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.01 MB)

Situation Overview

"INENG" HAS INTENSIFIED INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM.

  • Today, moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands), Ilocos Norte and Apayao. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, Mindoro Provinces, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), and the rest of Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region and Cagayan Valley.

  • Tomorrow (24 August), moderate to heavy rains may be experienced over Ilocos Region, Cordillera Administrative Region, Batanes, Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands), and Mindoro Provinces. Light to moderate with intermittent heavy rains may prevail over Central Luzon, Cavite, Batangas, northern portions of Palawan (including Calamian and Cuyo Islands), Aklan, Antique, Iloilo, Guimaras, and the rest of Cagayan Valley.

  • Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to floods and rain-induced landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

  • "INENG" remains less likely to make landfall over any part of the country. Furthermore, it is expected to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) between Saturday (24 August) late evening and Sunday (25 August) early morning.

  • Sea travel is risky over the seaboards of areas under TCWS and the eastern seaboards of Central Luzon, Southern Luzon, and Visayas due to potentially rough sea conditions

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.