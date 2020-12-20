DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “Vicky” as of 18 December 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 2:00 PM, 18 December 2020, TROPICAL DEPRESSION "VICKY" MAINTAINS ITS STRENGTH AND IS ABOUT TO MAKE LANDFALL OVER DAVAO ORIENTAL.

Strong winds: Areas under Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS #1) will have strong breeze to near gale conditions during the passage of the tropical cyclone.

Heavy rainfall: The combined effects of Tropical Depression VICKY and Tail-End of a Frontal System (Shear Line) will bring:

Today: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Caraga, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, Davao del Norte, Bukidnon, Misamis Oriental, Camiguin, Southern Leyte, Leyte, and Bohol. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Bicol Region, the southern portion of Quezon, Lanao del Sur, Zamboanga del Norte, and the rest of Visayas, Davao Region, and Northern Mindanao.

Tomorrow: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Bicol Region, Eastern Visayas, Central Visayas, Quezon, and the northern portion of Palawan including Calamian and Cuyo Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over mainland Cagayan Valley, Apayao, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ifugao, Bulacan, Metro Manila, Camiguin, Dinagat Islands, and the rest of CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and Visayas.

Flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides may occur during heavy or prolonged periods of rainfall, especially in areas identified to be highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards and in localities that received significant antecedent rainfall over the past couple of days or weeks. Adjacent or nearby areas may also experience flooding in the absence of such rainfall occurrence due to surface runoff or swelling of river channels. PAGASA Regional Services Divisions may issue local thunderstorm/rainfall advisories and heavy rainfall warnings in their respective areas of responsibility while the Hydrometeorology Division and River Basin Flood Forecasting and Warning Centers may issue general flood advisories and river basin flood advisories/bulletins as appropriate.

In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of the Northeast Monsoon and the approaching tropical depression will bring rough to very rough seas (2.5 to 4.5 m) over the entire seaboards of Northern Luzon, the seaboard of Aurora, the eastern seaboard of Quezon including Polillo Islands, the seaboard of Camarines Norte, the northern seaboard of Camarines Sur, the northern and eastern seaboards of Catanduanes, the eastern seaboard of Albay including Rapu-Rapu Islands, the eastern seaboard of Sorsogon, the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Samar, and the eastern seaboard of Eastern Samar including Homonhon Island. Moderate to rough seas (2.0 to 4.0 m) will be experienced over the coastal waters of areas under TCWS #1. Sea travel is risky over these waters especially for small sea vessels.

Track: “VICKY” is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Baganga-Caraga area in Davao Oriental between 2:00 to 5:00 PM today. After crossing Mindanao, the tropical depression is likely to emerge over the Bohol Sea tomorrow early morning, pass close Siquijor, and pass close or make another landfall over the southern portion of Negros Island. By tomorrow morning or afternoon, “VICKY” is likely to emerge over the Sulu Sea.