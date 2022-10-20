DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “Obet” as of 19 October 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued on 19 October 2022 at 5PM, “OBET” DECELERATES WHILE MOVING WEST SOUTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.
Hazards affecting Land Areas
Heavy Rainfall:
-
Friday early morning through Saturday early morning: Moderate to heavy with at times intense rains possible over Babuyan Islands, Ilocos Norte, Apayao, and the northern portion of mainland Cagayan. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Batanes, the northern portion of Ilocos Sur, Abra, Kalinga, and the rest of mainland Cagayan.
-
Saturday early morning through afternoon: Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, Apayao, Ilocos Norte, and the northern portions of Abra and Ilocos Sur.
-
Under these conditions, flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible, especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
-
In the next 24 hours, the Shear Line may bring heavy rains over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte. For more information, refer to Weather Advisory No.2 issued at 11:00 AM today and the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today.
Severe Winds:
-
Based on the latest forecast scenario, Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal may be hoisted for some areas in Northern Luzon tonight or tomorrow morning at the earliest. Nevertheless, the prevailing northeasterly surface windflow will bring strong to gale-force winds over Batanes, Babuyan Islands, and the northern portions of mainland Cagayan, Apayao, and Ilocos Norte in the next 24 hours.
-
The highest possible wind signal that may be hoisted during the passage of OBET is Wind Signal No. 2.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters
-
Under the influence of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #21 issued at 5:00 PM today.
-
In the next 24 hours, the combined effects of the surge of northeasterly surface wind flow and the approaching tropical cyclone may also bring moderate to rough seas over the seaboards of Central Luzon (1.5 to 3.5 m) and the western and eastern seaboards of Southern Luzon (1.2 to 3.0 m). These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook
-
Tropical Depression OBET is forecast to track west southwestward beginning today through Friday early morning while accelerating before turning westward towards Northern Luzon or the Luzon Strait. On the track forecast, the center of OBET may traverse Extreme Northern Luzon or the northern portion of mainland Northern Luzon between Friday evening and Saturday morning.
-
OBET is forecast to gradually intensify and may reach tropical storm category by late Friday or early Saturday. Further intensification is likely once OBET reaches the West Philippine Sea.
The center of Tropical Depression “OBET” was estimated based on all available data at 920 km East of Extreme Northern Luzon (20.9 °N, 130.7 °E) moving West Southwestward at 10 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 45 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 55 km/h.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin