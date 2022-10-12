DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “Maymay” as of 11 October 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued at 5 PM, 11 October 2022,
TROPICAL DEPRESSION “MAYMAY” REMAINS ALMOST STATIONARY OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA.
HAZARDS AFFECTING LAND AREAS
Heavy Rains:
-
Today through tomorrow afternoon, moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Cagayan, the northern portion of Isabela, Batanes, and Apayao. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Aurora, Abra, Kalinga, Mountain Province, Ilocos Norte, and the rest of Isabela.
-
Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall. For more information, refer to the 24-Hour Public Weather Forecast issued at 4:00 PM today and the Weather Advisory #4 issued at 11:00 AM today.
Severe Winds:
-
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) may be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal No. 1 is currently in effect.
-
In the next 24 hours, occasional gusts reaching strong to gale-force strength associated with the enhanced northeasterly surface windflow and its convergence with the tropical depression circulation may also be experienced (especially in the coastal and mountainous areas) over Batanes, Cagayan including Babuyan Islands, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:
-
Under the influence of MAYMAY and the surge of northeasterly surface windflow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #5 issued at 5:00 PM today.
-
In the next 24 hours, the surge of northeasterly surface windflow may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
-
Tropical Depression “MAYMAY” is forecast to move slowly westward or remain almost stationary in the next 12 hours. before it will gradually accelerate westward towards Central Luzon. On the forecast track, the center of this tropical cyclone may make landfall in the vicinity of Aurora by tomorrow evening or Thursday early morning. Afterwards, the center of “MAYMAY” will traverse the landmass of Central Luzon.
-
“MAYMAY” is forecast to maintain its strength prior to its landfall. Due to the frictional effects, this tropical cyclone may be downgraded to remnant low while traversing over the landmass.
The center of Tropical Depression “MAYMAY” was estimated based on all available data at 265 km East of Casiguran, Aurora (16.2 °N, 124.6 °E )
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin