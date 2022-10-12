DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “Maymay” as of 11 October 2022, 6PM

Under the influence of MAYMAY and the surge of northeasterly surface windflow, a marine gale warning remains in effect over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the eastern seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #5 issued at 5:00 PM today.

In the next 24 hours, the surge of northeasterly surface windflow may also bring moderate to rough seas (1.5 to 3.5 m) over the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.