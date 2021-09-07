DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “Jolina” as of 06 September 2021, 6PM

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with occasional gusts will be experienced in areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 is in effect. Given that “JOLINA” may likely intensify into tropical storm before landfall, the highest possible TCWS that will be raised throughout its passage will be TCWS #2.

In the next 24 hours, Tropical Depression “JOLINA” may bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions. Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 m) will be experienced over the rest of the seaboards of the country. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.