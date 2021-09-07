Philippines
DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “Jolina” as of 06 September 2021, 6PM
Situation Overview
Issued at 11:00 AM, 06 September 2021, “JOLINA” slightly intensifies as it moves westward over the Philippine Sea.
Heavy Rainfall:
- In the next 24 hours, “JOLINA” may bring moderate to heavy rains over Eastern Samar, Dinagat Islands, and Surigao del Norte including Siargao and Bucas Grande Islands. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Northern Cebu, Bohol, Camiguin, and the rest of Eastern Visayas. Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flash flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps.
Severe Winds:
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) with occasional gusts will be experienced in areas where Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal (TCWS) #1 is in effect. Given that “JOLINA” may likely intensify into tropical storm before landfall, the highest possible TCWS that will be raised throughout its passage will be TCWS #2.
In the next 24 hours, Tropical Depression “JOLINA” may bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) over the eastern seaboards of Visayas and Mindanao. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions. Moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 3.1 m) will be experienced over the rest of the seaboards of the country. Mariners of small seacrafts are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea. Inexperienced mariners should avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track:
“JOLINA” will track generally northwestward parallel to the east coast of the country until it makes landfall over Northern Luzon by Thursday morning (09 September). Then it will move westward while traversing over Northern Luzon and may re-emerge over the West Philippine Sea by Thursday evening. “JOLINA” is forecast to exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility by Friday morning (10 September). However, the public is advised to continue monitoring for possible changes in the track forecast in the succeeding bulletins
“JOLINA” is forecast to intensify into a tropical storm by Wednesday (08 September) prior to its landfall over Northern Luzon. It will then weaken into a tropical depression as it moves over the rugged terrain of Northern Luzon.
At 10:00 AM today, the center of Tropical Depression “JOLINA” was estimated based on all available data at 205 km East Southeast of Guiuan, Eastern Samar or 230 km East Northeast of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.4°N, 127.5°E)
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin