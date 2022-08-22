DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “FLORITA” as of 22 August 2022, 6AM

Situation Overview
Issued at 5:00 PM, 21 August 2022, FLORITA SLIGHTLY INTENSIFIES WHILE MOVING WEST SOUTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA EAST OF CAGAYAN.
Heavy Rainfall:
-
Tomorrow early morning through afternoon, light to moderate with at times heavy rains may prevail over Cagayan, Isabela, Batanes, and Aurora.
-
By tomorrow evening through Tuesday evening, heavy to intense with at times torrential rains over Batanes, Cagayan, Isabela, Cordillera Administrative Region, and Ilocos Region. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Central Luzon and the rest of Cagayan Valley.
-
Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are expected especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
Severe Winds:
-
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale conditions) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect
-
Areas under TCWS will be expanded in succeeding bulletins, while the hoisted wind signals in some localities of the country will be upgraded as “FLORITA” moves closer. Hoisting of TCWS #2 is likely in the localities situated in the eastern section of Northern Luzon as early as tomorrow morning.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:
-
In the next 24 hours, the tropical depression will bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 2.8 m) over the eastern seaboards of Luzon. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
-
Tropical Depression “FLORITA” will continue moving generally west southwestward in the next 12 hours before turning westward tomorrow morning, then west northwestward by Tuesday towards Northern Luzon. On the forecast track, the center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Cagayan or northern portion of Isabela on Tuesday morning or afternoon. Afterwards, the center of “FLORITA” will move west northwestward and cross several provinces in Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday early morning.
-
“FLORITA” is forecast to reach tropical storm category tomorrow morning or afternoon and may reach peak intensity of 75 km/h prior to making landfall on Tuesday morning or afternoon. Slight weakening is likely as it crosses the Northern Luzon, but it is forecast to remain within the tropical storm category.
The center of the eye was estimated based on all available data 540 km East of Tuguegarao City, Cagayan (17.1 °N, 126.8 °E)
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin