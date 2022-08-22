DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “FLORITA” as of 22 August 2022, 6AM

Tropical Depression “FLORITA” will continue moving generally west southwestward in the next 12 hours before turning westward tomorrow morning, then west northwestward by Tuesday towards Northern Luzon. On the forecast track, the center of this tropical cyclone is forecast to make landfall in the vicinity of Cagayan or northern portion of Isabela on Tuesday morning or afternoon. Afterwards, the center of “FLORITA” will move west northwestward and cross several provinces in Northern Luzon before emerging over the West Philippine Sea by Wednesday early morning.