02 Jul 2019

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Tropical Depression “EGAY” as of 01 July 2019, 5PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 01 Jul 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (438.57 KB)

Situation Overview Issued at 05:00 PM today, Tropical Depression "EGAY" has weakened into a low pressure area.

• Tropical Depression “EGAY” weakened into a Low Pressure Area at 2:00 PM today. Furthermore, this weather disturbance may dissipate in the next 24 to 48 hours.

• Tropical Cyclone Wind Signal #1 over Batanes and Babuyan Group of Islands has been lifted.

• Due to the Low Pressure Area, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will be experienced over Batanes and the northern portions of Ilocos Norte, Apayao and Cagayan (including Babuyan Group of Islands) this afternoon until tomorrow early morning.

• The Southwest Monsoon will continue to bring light to moderate with at times heavy monsoon rains over Metro Manila, Central Luzon, CALABARZON and MIMAROPA this afternoon until tomorrow early morning. Meanwhile, cloudy skies with scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms will prevail over Visayas and the rest of Luzon.

• Residents in the aforementioned areas, especially those living in areas identified to be at high risk of flooding and landslides, are advised to take precautionary measures, coordinate with local disaster risk reduction and management offices, and continue monitoring for updates, especially the Thunderstorm Advisories and Heavy Rainfall Warnings to be issued by PAGASA Regional Services Divisions.

• Moderate to rough seas will prevail over the seaboards of Northern Luzon and the western seaboards of Central and Southern Luzon in the next 24 hours. Those with small seacrafts are advised not the venture out in these areas.

At 4:00 PM today, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) formerly "EGAY" was estimated based on all available data at 190 km East Northeast of Calayan, Cagayan (19.7 °N, 123.2 °E )

Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin

