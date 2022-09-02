DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Super Typhoon Henry as of 01 September 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 5:00 PM, 01 September 2022, “HENRY” SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AS IT BEGINS TO DECELERATE SOUTH SOUTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA NORTHEAST OF BATANES

Heavy Rainfall:

This tropical cyclone is also forecast to enhance the Southwest Monsoon which may bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning tomorrow. As such, the issuance of Weather Advisory for Southwest Monsoon is likely.

Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.

On Saturday early morning through afternoon, moderate to heavy rains possible over Batanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Babuyan Islands.

Severe Winds:

Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect.

The potential for hoisting a Wind Signal No. 2 is not ruled out.

Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:

Under the influence of Super Typhoon HENRY, a Gale Warning is in effect for the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #2 issued at 5:00 PM today.