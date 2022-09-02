DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Super Typhoon Henry as of 01 September 2022, 6PM

Situation Overview
Issued at 5:00 PM, 01 September 2022, “HENRY” SLIGHTLY WEAKENS AS IT BEGINS TO DECELERATE SOUTH SOUTHWESTWARD OVER THE PHILIPPINE SEA NORTHEAST OF BATANES
Heavy Rainfall:
Moderate to heavy rains will prevail over Batanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains over Babuyan Islands.
By tomorrow, moderate to heavy rains over Batanes and Babuyan Islands.
On Saturday early morning through afternoon, moderate to heavy rains possible over Batanes. Light to moderate with at times heavy rains possible over Babuyan Islands.
Under these conditions, isolated to scattered flooding (including flash floods) and rain-induced landslides are possible especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazard as identified in hazard maps, and in localities with significant antecedent rainfall.
This tropical cyclone is also forecast to enhance the Southwest Monsoon which may bring rains over the western section of Luzon beginning tomorrow. As such, the issuance of Weather Advisory for Southwest Monsoon is likely.
Severe Winds:
Strong winds (strong breeze to near gale strength) will be experienced within any of the areas where Wind Signal no. 1 is currently in effect.
The potential for hoisting a Wind Signal No. 2 is not ruled out.
Hazards affecting Coastal Waters:
Under the influence of Super Typhoon HENRY, a Gale Warning is in effect for the northern and eastern seaboards of Northern Luzon. For more information, refer to Gale Warning #2 issued at 5:00 PM today.
In the next 24 hours, HENRY may bring moderate to rough seas (1.2 to 4.0 m) over the eastern seaboards of Isabela, Central and Southern Luzon, and Visayas. These conditions may be risky for those using small seacrafts. Mariners are advised to take precautionary measures when venturing out to sea and, if possible, avoid navigating in these conditions.
Track and Intensity Outlook:
Super Typhoon HENRY is forecast to move decelerate south southwestward beginning this afternoon. Tonight or tomorrow early morning, the tropical cyclone may become almost stationary. HENRY may begin tracking slowly northwestward by tomorrow afternoon before eventually accelerating northward by Saturday. On the forecast track, HENRY may exit the Philippine Area of Responsibility on Saturday evening or Sunday morning.
This super typhoon will weaken gradually as it begins to slow down or enters the quasi-stationary phase.
The center of the eye of Super Typhoon “HENRY” was estimated based on all available data at 400 km East Northeast of Itbayat, Batanes (21.6 °N, 125.6 °E) moving South Southwestward at 15 km/h with a maximum sustained winds of 185 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 230 km/h.
Source: DOST-PAGASA Severe Weather Bulletin