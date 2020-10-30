DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on Severe Tropical Storm “GONI” (I.N.) as of 29 October 2020, 6PM

Situation Overview

Issued at 11:00 AM, 29 October 2020, "GONI" INTENSIFIES INTO A SEVERE TROPICAL STORM WHILE MOVING WESTWARD.

Once inside the PAR, "GONI" will be given local name "ROLLY".

At 10:00 AM today, the center of Severe Tropical Storm "GONI" was estimated based on all available data at 1,545 km East of Central Luzon (OUTSIDE PAR) (16.6°N,136.6°E).

Track: Severe Tropical Storm "GONI" will continue to move westward today, then generally southwestward tomorrow morning until Saturday morning. It is forecast to enter the eastern boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR) this afternoon or evening. On the forecast track, "GONI" will begin to move generally westward by Saturday evening, then west-northwestward by Sunday as it moves towards Quezon - Aurora area.

Intensity: "GONI" intensified into a severe tropical storm at 8:00 AM today. It is forecast to reach typhoon category within 24 hours and will continue to intensify while moving over the Philippine Sea.

"GONI" has no direct effect yet over any parts of the country. However, as it moves towards eastern sections of Central and Southern Luzon, it may bring heavy rains over those areas starting this Friday or this weekend.