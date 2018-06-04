DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on the Low Pressure Areas (June 2018) as of 3 June 2018, 9AM

Weather Bulletin

At 4:00 AM today, 03 June 2018, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) was estimated, based on all available data, at 390 km East of Surigao City, Surigao del Norte (10.0N, 129.0E).

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Forecast

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpile and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,148,978,866.64 with breakdown as follows:

a. Standby Funds

A total of ₱207,223,921.85 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱165,181,069.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

b. Stockpiles

A total of 429,272 Family Food Packs (FFPs) amounting to ₱149,231,091.98 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱792,523,852.81.