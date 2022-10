Situation Overview

Issued on 24 October 2022 at 4PM, the Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 950 km East Northeast of Mindanao or 995 km East of Eastern Visayas (10.2°N,134.8°E). It is embedded along the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) affecting Palawan, Visayas, and Mindanao. Northeast Monsoon affecting Extreme Northern Luzon.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Daily Weather Bulletin