DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on the Earthquake Incident in Manay, Davao Oriental as of 08 September 2018, 5PM

On September 8, 2018 at exactly 3:16 PM, a Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Manay, Davao Oriental. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 07.02°N, 126.68°E - 027 km S 35° E of Manay, Davao Oriental with a depth focus of 014 km and with a Tectonic origin.

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpiles and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,111,374,714.11 with breakdown as follows:

a. Stockpiles

A total of 337,502 Family Food Packs (FFPs) (see Table 4) amounting to ₱117,917,481.30 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱629,754,634.45.

b. Standby Funds

A total of ₱275,830,574.86 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱227,950,586.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.