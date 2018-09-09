09 Sep 2018

DSWD DROMIC Preparedness for Response Report #1 on the Earthquake Incident in Manay, Davao Oriental as of 08 September 2018, 5PM

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 08 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (750.91 KB)

On September 8, 2018 at exactly 3:16 PM, a Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shook Manay, Davao Oriental. The epicenter of the earthquake was located 07.02°N, 126.68°E - 027 km S 35° E of Manay, Davao Oriental with a depth focus of 014 km and with a Tectonic origin.

Status of Prepositioned Resources: Stockpiles and Standby Funds

The DSWD Central Office (CO), Field Offices (FOs), and National Resource Operations Center (NROC) have stockpiles and standby funds amounting to ₱1,111,374,714.11 with breakdown as follows:

a. Stockpiles

A total of 337,502 Family Food Packs (FFPs) (see Table 4) amounting to ₱117,917,481.30 and available Food and Non-food Items (FNIs) amounting to ₱629,754,634.45.

b. Standby Funds

A total of ₱275,830,574.86 standby funds in the CO and FOs. Of the said amount, ₱227,950,586.00 is the available Quick Response Fund in the CO.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.