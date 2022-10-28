DSWD DROMIC Final Preparedness for Response Report on the Mayon Volcano Seismic Activity, 27 October 2022, 6PM

As of 27 October 2022, the Mayon Volcano Network did not detect any volcanic earthquake. Moderate emission of white steam-laden plumes that drifted to the general west was observed. Sulfur dioxide (SO2) emission was last measured at an average of 260 tonnes/day on 13 October 2022. Based on ground deformation parameters from EDM, Precise Leveling, electronic tilt and continuous GPS monitoring, Mayon Volcano has been slightly inflated since 2020.

Alert Level 2 (Increased Unrest) prevails over Mayon Volcano. The public is reminded that there is current unrest driven by shallow magmatic processes that could eventually lead to phreatic eruptions or even precede hazardous magmatic eruption. Entry into the six (6) kilometer-radius Permanent Danger Zone (PDZ) is strictly prohibited to minimize risks from sudden explosions, rockfall and landslides. In case of ash fall events that may affect communities downwind of Mayon’s crater, people should cover their nose and mouth with damp, clean cloth, or dust mask. Civil aviation authorities must also advise pilots to avoid flying close to the volcano’s summit as ash from any sudden eruption can be hazardous to aircraft. DOST-PHIVOLCS maintains close monitoring of Mayon Volcano and any new development will be communicated to all concerned stakeholders.