DSWD DROMIC #1 on the Effects of Southwest Monsoon as of 29 July 2021, 6PM

I. Situation Overview

Issued on 29 July 2021 at 11 AM: In the next 24 hours, the Southwest Monsoon will bring moderate to heavy with at times intense rains over Ilocos Region, Benguet, Zambales, Bataan, Tarlac, Pampanga, and Occidental Mindoro. Meanwhile, light to moderate with at times heavy rains will prevail over Metro Manila, CALABARZON, Abra, Nueva Ecija, Bulacan, Oriental Mindoro, and northern Palawan including Calamian Islands. Moreover, occasional gusty winds will be experienced over these areas especially in the coastal and upland localities. Under these conditions, scattered to widespread flooding and rain-induced landslides are possible during heavy or prolonged rainfall especially in areas that are highly or very highly susceptible to these hazards as identified in hazard maps.

Source: DOST-PAGASA Weather Advisory No. 26

II. Status of Affected Areas and Population

A total of 1,464 families or 6,242 persons were affected by the Southwest Monsoon in 23 barangays in NCR and MIMAROPA (see Table 1).

III. Status of Displaced Population

a. Inside Evacuation Centers

There are 1,114 families or 4,561 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 31 evacuation centers in NCR and MIMAROPA (see Table 2).

b. Outside Evacuation Centers

There are 350 families or 1,681 persons temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in NCR and MIMAROPA (see Table 3).

c. Total Displaced Population

There are 1,464 families or 6,242 persons displaced in Regions NCR and MIMAROPA (see Table 4).