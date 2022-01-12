DSWD distributes kitchen kits to Odette-hit families

In continuation of its disaster relief operations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has started the distribution of kitchen kits to internally displaced persons in areas affected by Typhoon Odette.

The kitchen kits, composed of 5 sets of spoon and fork, 5 plastic drinking glasses, 5 plates, 1 frying pan, 1 cooking pan, 1 ladle, and 1 storage box are intended for families who are currently taking temporary shelter in designated evacuation centers in disaster areas. These kits are the new items included in the menu of DSWD for disaster relief operations which are essential for evacuees, particularly in preparing for their meals.

To date, more than 4,265 kitchen kits were already distributed in Regions VI, VII, VIII, and Caraga. This number will eventually increase as the goods are still in transit while some are still in process for distribution.

Meanwhile, the DSWD will continue to augment the necessary resources to assist affected local

government units, which are the first responders in disasters and calamities as stipulated in Republic Act (RA) 10121 or the Philippines Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Act of 2010.

Likewise, the Department is committed to assist the affected population and to provide interventions that they need in most effective and efficient ways.