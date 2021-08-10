DSWD distributes emergency shelter assistance to families hit by previous typhoons in La Union

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), led by Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista, distributed emergency shelter assistance (ESA) worth P8.25 million to 825 beneficiaries of previous typhoons in Bacnotan, La Union on August 2, 2021.

The DSWD explained that while the household assessment for the provision of ESA was among the programs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the imposition of community quarantine restrictions, the Department exerted its best effort to complete it to enable the beneficiaries to receive the aid.

The ESA provides financial assistance worth P10,000 to help families with partially-damaged houses in their shelter reconstruction.

In his message to the beneficiaries, Secretary Bautista reminded them to responsibly use their financial assistance and to always follow the minimum health and safety protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19. He also urged the beneficiaries to avail of the free vaccination program of the government to safeguard themselves from the severe effects of the virus.

During the payout activity, the Secretary was joined by Bacnotan Mayor Francisco Angelito Fontanilla, Regional Director Marie Angela S. Gopalan, La Union Provincial Social Welfare and Development Officer Ranilo Ipac, Municipal Social Welfare and Development Officer Rosemarie Calpito, and other personnel of the DSWD Field Office (FO) I and the local government.

The Department assured the public that it will continue to expedite its processes to ensure that disaster-affected families will receive the necessary assistance for their recovery and rehabilitation. ###