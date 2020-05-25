DSWD distributes cash assistance to Typhoon Ambo-hit Eastern Samar town

By Ninfa Barcena- Quirante

BORONGAN CITY, May 25 (PIA) – The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) through Undersecretary Aimee Torrefranca-Neri gave out P3,000 cash assistance each and some food packs to 202 residents of Barangay Catumsan, Arteche town on May 22.

DSWD Undersecretary Neri personally flew in from another relief ops in Northern Samar to the barangay and handed out the cash assistance to those who lost their homes due to Typhoon Ambo.

Typhoon Ambo made landfall on adjacent San Policarpo town and washed out houses, farms, fruit trees and fishery structures in the northern towns of the province.

Neri said that all typhoon victims will also receive Family Food Packs/Family Kits from the department under the program of President Rordigo Duterte and Senator Bong Go.

"Kami po sa gobyerno, bababa, yun po ang utos ni Presidente sa amin, babaan niyo ang mga tao," Neri said in her message to the people of Brgy. Catumsan, Arteche.

Before the Arteche distribution, Neri with her team was also in Brgy. 1 of San Policarpo town and gave out P3 thousand each to some 30 families.

The representative of Senator Bong Go also donated some PPEs for health workers of the Eastern Samar Provincial Health Office.

"Nagpapasalamat tayo sa Mahal na Panginoong Diyos na kahit ganun ka lakas ang bagyo na naranasan natin walang kinuhang buhay na Artechehanon," said Arteche Mayor Rolando Evardone during the cash distribution.

"This is the first time na pagkatapos ng bagyo binisita kami ng isang USEC at ng isang RD."

Evardone said that barely two days after Ambo hit this coastal municipality, DSWD delivered food packs.

The food packs were delivered later as the roads needed clearing due to fallen debris caused by the typhoon, he said.

"Ang pagpunta nyo palang dito ay nagpapa-high morale na sa amin, dahil alam namin hindi kami nag-iisa sa krusada naming ito. Nasa gitna pa tayo ng pandemic."

The mayor thanked the president and the national officials that responded to the distress call of this Eastern Samar town. (PIA E. Samar with reports from Penelope Pomida/RP)