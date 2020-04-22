DSWD discloses recipients of cash assistance in Mimaropa

By Luis T. Cueto

CALAPAN CITY, Oriental Mindoro, Apr. 22 (PIA) -- The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Mimaropa disclosed recently that they have already served 132,089 qualified families who received the P5,000 emergency subsidies under its Social Amelioration Program (SAP).

Total amount distributed to beneficiaries reached to P660,445,000 based on DSWD report dated April 21, 12:00 NN.

The following is the breakdown of subsidies: Oriental Mindoro (28,212 families), P141,060,000; Occidental Mindoro (9,087 families), P45,435,000; Marinduque (12,408 families), P62,040,000; Romblon (25,230 families), P126,150,000; and Palawan with P160,445,000 distributed to 132,089 qualified family beneficiaries.

DSWD continues its payout distribution in different places in the Mimaropa region. The schedule of succeeding payouts in the barangay is yet to be announced by DSWD, due to health and security considerations.

However, DSWD has designated Barangay Coordinators who will directly tell the concerned beneficiaries about the schedule of payout in order to maintain orderliness of giving cash assistance. (LTC/PIA-OrMin)