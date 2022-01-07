DSWD continues to send shelter materials to families hit by ‘Odette’

In continuation of the provision of shelter materials to families affected by Typhoon Odette, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to deliver rolls of laminated sacks to affected provinces in Visayas and Mindanao.

As of the latest report from the National Resource and Logistics Management Bureau (NRLMB), the DSWD has delivered 799 rolls of laminated sacks to 7,990 family beneficiaries in CARAGA Region.

On new year’s day, 273 rolls of laminated sacks arrived in Cebu from the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the main disaster hub of the DSWD. Another 275 rolls came from the warehouse and were delivered to Maasin, Southern Leyte.

Meanwhile, 460 family tents are currently in-transit from Liloan Ports going to Surigao, while 900 rolls of laminated sacks from FO V will be delivered to Cebu; another 600 rolls from FO VIII are likewise in transit also to Cebu.

The Department also procured 6,000 rolls of laminated sacks and 4,000 tarpaulin sheets that will benefit displaced families in affected areas.

Aside from shelter materials, the DSWD continues its augmentation of food and non-food items to affected localities.

In Western Visayas, the DSWD FO VI released a total of 5,950 family food packs (FFPs) to affected local government units in the southern part of Negros Occidental.

Likewise, the DSWD FO VIII provided additional 1,700 FFPs to San Ricardo, Southern Leyte, 1,600 FFPs to Pintuyan, Southern Leyte, 1,000 FFPs to Bato, Leyte and 800 FFPs to Mahaplag, Leyte.

In CARAGA Region, some 1,500 FFPs will be delivered to the local government units (LGUs) of Pilar, General Luna, Burgos, and Sta. Monica in Siargao Island. Some 5,000 FFPs from the DSWD FO XII and 8,300 FFPs from the NRLMB are also in transit to Siargao Island.

As of January 4, 6AM, the Department has already provided more than P282 million worth of aid to affected families.

The DSWD pledged to continue to provide assistance to Typhoon Odette victims, especially in the provision of resource augmentation to all affected cities and municipalities.