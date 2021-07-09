DSWD continues to improve initiatives for peace-building

In line with the commitment and efforts of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in achieving the goals of the Philippine Development Plan 2017-2022, the Department is implementing several programs towards the attainment of an inclusive and sustainable peace through intensified development and other peace-building initiatives.

As the lead agency in social protection, the DSWD provides interventions following the peace agenda of Executive Order (EO) 70, series of 2018 in two tracks, through the implementation of DSWD Memorandum Circular (MC) No. 3, series of 2020.

The first track entails the provision of assistance to Former Rebels and their families, through existing DSWD programs such as Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situations, Psychosocial Interventions and other Protective Services, Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program or 4Ps, and the Sustainable Livelihood Program.

Moreover, the second track ensures social services for Conflict-affected and Vulnerable Areas (CVAs) through programs such as, but not limited to KALAHI-CIDSS, PAyapa at MAsaganang PamayaNAn or PAMANA, Social Pension, and Supplemental Feeding Program.

For the first semester of 2021, the DSWD has served 1,105 former rebels and their families under Track 1, while 102,029 individuals and 184,997 households in CVAs received assistance under Track 2.

In addition to the efforts of the DSWD in the Whole-of-Nation approach in ending the armed conflict and pursuant to the Administrative Order No. 25, series of 2020, the Department is crafting supplemental guidelines on DSWD MC No. 3, series of 2020, to incorporate the former violent extremists as beneficiaries of the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program.

Furthermore, the Department aims to achieve significant progress in supporting the peace effort with armed groups and in the delivery of public services in CVAs by the year 2022, through continuous and effective implementation of other peace-building programs.

Aside from the provisions under EO 70, DSWD implements Normalization Program for Decommissioned Combatants of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front (MILF), the Reintegration Program for the KAPATIRAN, and the upcoming Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF) Transformation Program.

On the other hand, to improve efforts to deliver social services, the Department has crafted a Social Work Case Management Guide for Insurgent Returnees to serve as an improved standard for case managers in extending support and services to Former Rebels, Decommissioned Combatants and other groups who wish to return to mainstream society.

The Department is hopeful that these efforts will strengthen the peace-building initiatives of the government, especially in conflict-stricken communities.