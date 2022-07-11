DSWD continues disaster ops in flood, landslide-hit areas in Bataan, Ifugao, Antique and fire incident in Cebu City

In continuation of its disaster response operations, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Offices (FOs) in Central Luzon, Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), Western Visayas, and Central Visayas continues the delivery and distribution of Family Food Packs (FFPs) and non-food items to the families and individuals affected by the flood and landslide incidents caused by the Southwest Monsoon and to the victims of the recent fire in Cebu City.

As of July 9, DSWD FO III has identified one family affected by a landslide in Barangay Gabon, Abucay, Bataan. On the same day, FO III Assistant Regional Director for Operations Venus F. Rebuldela delivered two Family Food Packs, hygiene kit, family kit, sleeping kit, and P10,000 burial assistance to the bereaved family of the landslide victim.

The DSWD FO CAR has also provided 1,500 FFPs and laminated sacks amounting to P940,999.35 and P7,300, respectively to some 1,052 families or 3,156 individuals affected by the flash floods in Banaue, Ifugao.

Aside from the FFPs and laminated sacks, the DSWD is also distributing non-food items like family tents, sleeping kits, hygiene kits, blankets, cooking pans and utensils, among others.

The Field Office’s Regional Quick Response Team (QMT) and Crisis Intervention Section are still on standby to assist the LGU in its disaster response operations and to render assistance to affected families with damaged houses.

On the other hand, DSWD FO VI has deployed its Disaster Response and Management Division staff, Provincial and Municipal QMT to visit and validate the flood-affected and displaced families and individuals in Barangay Tigbalua I, Sibalom, Antique.

The FO has provided 57 FFPs and 57 hygiene kits amounting to P111,577.50 to the 57 families or 285 individuals affected by the flooding incident. As of 3 PM on June 9, some families in the evacuation centers have started to return home.

Meanwhile, DSWD FO VII distributed food and non-food items to the 96 families affected by the fire last July 7 in Cebu City.

Fire victims will be provided with financial assistance, psychosocial support, and other assistance through the Department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS).

The DSWD ensures that all FOs have prepositioned food and non-food items and other services for immediate and continuous assistance to the affected families and individuals.