DSWD Chief leads distribution of cash aid to Typhoon Odette-affected families in Visayas

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista, together with Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Undersecretary Jonathan Malaya, led the provision of financial assistance to families affected by Typhoon Odette in the provinces of Cebu and IloIlo on February 2 and 3, respectively.

The DSWD and DILG jointly distributed the financial assistance in Argao and Balamban, Cebu; and in Parva and Santa Barbara in Iloilo. Recipients of the cash aid were families with low income and were severely affected by the typhoon.

The joint distribution of financial assistance by the DSWD and DILG is in line with the two agencies’ roles as members of the Joint Monitoring Inspection Committee (JMIC).

Based on the Joint Memorandum Circular No. 5 series of 2021 of the DILG, DSWD, and the Department of National Defense (DND), the JMIC shall be created in every city or municipality under the State of Calamity to monitor the compliance of their respective local government units (LGUs) to the guidelines on the distribution of cash assistance to localities hardest hit by Typhoon Odette.

Secretary Bautista and Undersecretary Malaya also attended an interfacing dialogue with the local chief executives of the Provinces of Cebu and Iloilo. They discussed the JMC No. 5; the Department’s Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation; and, the Department of Budget and Management Circular No. 141 or the “Guidelines on the Release and Utilization of the Financial Assistance to Cities and Municipalities that were Affected by Typhoon Odette, Charged Against the FY 2021 Unprogrammed Appropriations.”

The DSWD ensures to continue to work with concerned national government agencies to support LGUs affected by disasters in responding to the needs of their constituents.