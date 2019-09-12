DSWD chief launches 1st Dengue Food-for-Work program in Albay

By Sally Atento-Altea Published on September 11, 2019

LEGAZPI CITY (PIA) – Some 361 families from 48 barangays in Daraga, Albay received a total of 1,000 family food packs amounting to P390,000.00 from the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD).

DSWD Secretary Rolando Bautista led the distribution of goods to families in areas with dengue outbreak in Daraga, Albay on Aug. 24, as part of the DSWD Food-for-Work (FFW) Program.

He also joined the simultaneous clean-up drive with residents and local officials in Tagas, Daraga Albay.

Daraga was placed under a state of calamity due to dengue outbreak. As reported by the Department of Health, Daraga has recorded the highest number of dengue cases in Albay with 343 cases and deaths from January to Aug 24, this year.

Bautista said he wanted to help the DOH in its fight to end dengue through the FFW program initiated in the Bicol region and in the country.

“This initiative which was started in Bicol is considered as a model that I will recommend to be adopted by other DSWD regional offices as our response to the rising cases of dengue in the country,” he added.

The local government unit (LGU) of Daraga has requested assistance from the DSWD in implementing its Emergency Response Contingency Plan through a clean-up drive on dengue outbreak which started last Aug. 15 and will continue until Oct. 3

Daraga Mayor Victory Perete and his party warmly welcomed Sec. Bautista who was joined by DSWD Usec. Danilo Pamonag and MGen.Fernando Trinidad of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) along with Col. Nap Peñafiel.

The FFW is a temporary intervention implemented during disasters that provides food to individuals in exchange for rendering community work such as declogging of canals, maintaining the cleanliness of evacuation centers and removing of debris on roads and highways, among others.

One (1) DSWD family food pack contains six (6) kilos of rice, four (4) tin cans of corned beef, four (4) tin cans of sardines and six (6) packs of energy drink or coffee intended for five members of a family for two days. (SAA/DSWD5-PIA5/Albay)