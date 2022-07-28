DSWD Chief inspects areas in Northern Luzon affected by magnitude 7.0 earthquake

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo conducted an aerial and ground inspection to assess the situation in the Ilocos Region, Cagayan Valley, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) following the magnitude 7.0 earthquake that struck some parts of Luzon today, July 27.

After the aerial inspection, Secretary Tulfo headed to Abra to personally assess the aftermath of the earthquake and to check on the needs of the victims in the hardest hit areas of the province. He also proceeded to the provincial hospital to talk to the injured individuals needing immediate medical attention.

Based on the report of the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) of Abra, all of the 27 towns in the province have been affected.

As of press time, there are more than 2,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs) ready for distribution and P6 million available funds ready to be extended to the local government of Abra as augmentation support. Another 5,000 additional FFPs are expected to arrive in the province anytime.

The Quick Response Team (QRT) of DSWD Field Office in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) has been activated to assist the local government units (LGUs) in their disaster response operations.

From Abra, the Secretary went straight to Vigan, llocos Sur to ensure that Field Office I is ready to assist and provide necessary support to the families affected by the strong quake in the region.

Secretary Tulfo also assured the victims that they will receive P5,000 to P10,000 cash assistance from the Department aside from the FFPs and other relief items.

The DSWD, together with its Field Offices in the affected regions, is in full alert status and will continue to monitor and coordinate with the concerned LGUs to determine other interventions needed by the affected families.