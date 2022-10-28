DSWD Chief ensures assistance to quake-hit families in North Luzon

Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Secretary Erwin T. Tulfo ensured immediate response and assistance to residents affected by the magnitude 6.4 earthquake that jolted some parts of Northern Luzon on October 25.

During his visit to the province of Abra and Laoag City, Ilocos Norte on Wednesday, October 26, the Secretary monitored the situation in some areas hit by the quake and assured the affected population that the DSWD is ready to respond to their immediate needs.

Moreover, Secretary Tulfo personally handed over the cash assistance worth PhP 5,000 each to seven affected families from Lagayan, Abra.

As of 6:00 am of October 27, more than Php197,000 worth of humanitarian assistance has been provided by DSWD to the affected families in quake-hit localities.

Meanwhile, the DSWD reported a total of 18,549 families or more than 61,800 individuals were affected by the earthquake in 208 barangays in Regions I, II, and Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR). Of these, 22 families or more than 70 persons are currently taking temporary shelter in three evacuation centers in Regions I and CAR.

The DSWD, the Department recorded a total of 1,821 damaged houses, eight of which are totally damaged and 1,813 are partially damaged in Regions I, II, and CAR.

Secretary Tulfo continues to monitor the situation to ensure that proper interventions are provided to the affected population.