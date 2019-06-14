14 Jun 2019

DSWD-CAR taps military, gov't facilities for positioning of relief goods

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 13 Jun 2019 View Original

By Redjie Melvic M. Cawis

BAGUIO CITY, June 13 (PIA) -- To ensure that relief goods will be provided immediately to affected families during disasters, the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Cordillera (DSWD- CAR) has partnered with the different government and military facilities to be used as relief goods warehouses in the different provinces.

DSWD-CAR Regional Director Janet Armas and Philippine Army 503rd Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Henry Doyaoen signed Memorandum of Cooperation which aims to strengthen the institutions’ partnership specifically on ensuring the immediate provision of relief items to communities during disaster.

Thru the partnership, the relief goods composed of food and non-food items will be prepositioned at the Headquarters of the 503rd Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army at Barangay Calanan, Tabuk City, Kalinga. This strategy will ensure that the relief goods will be provided to the areas being covered by the 503rd IB that include the whole province of Kalinga and the upper municipalities of Kabugao and Conner in Apayao province.

“We recognize that the Philippine Army plays a major role in reducing and managing disaster risks in our communities. We are very much elated that through this partnership, we will be able to occupy and temporarily use a portion of their existing warehouse for prepositioning our relief goods,” Armas said in a statement.

“For the past years, the region experienced destructive typhoons, floods, and landslides. Kalinga Province has been recorded to have one of the highest numbers of affected families. With its distance from the Field Office, the warehouse in Kalinga will definitely help us in providing the necessary relief assistance to the province and other nearby areas,” she added.

Doyaoen said the partnership is part of the convergence of the whole of the Government’s approach to solve the problems of the country. “This also includes our social responsibility for our communities especially for our future generation. We expect that through the partnership we will be able to fast track the delivery of the goods and services of the government agencies,” he said.

Social Welfare Officer Karen Joy Guiniawan of the Disaster Response and Management Division during the Emergency Response and Preparedness meeting for the onset of rainy season reported that the DSWD-CAR started partnering with the different organizations and stakeholders to be able to use warehouses to pre-position the food and non-food items for easier and more accessible response to those who are in need during calamities in the different nearby areas since the DSWD-CAR warehouse is situated in La Trinidad, Benguet.

The DSWD has been directed earlier this year to suspend fund transfer and prepositioning of relief items to local government units. (JDP/RMC- PIA CAR)

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.