DSWD-CAR taps military, gov't facilities for positioning of relief goods

By Redjie Melvic M. Cawis

BAGUIO CITY, June 13 (PIA) -- To ensure that relief goods will be provided immediately to affected families during disasters, the Department of Social Welfare and Development – Cordillera (DSWD- CAR) has partnered with the different government and military facilities to be used as relief goods warehouses in the different provinces.

DSWD-CAR Regional Director Janet Armas and Philippine Army 503rd Infantry Brigade Commander Brigadier General Henry Doyaoen signed Memorandum of Cooperation which aims to strengthen the institutions’ partnership specifically on ensuring the immediate provision of relief items to communities during disaster.

Thru the partnership, the relief goods composed of food and non-food items will be prepositioned at the Headquarters of the 503rd Infantry Brigade, 5th Infantry Division of the Philippine Army at Barangay Calanan, Tabuk City, Kalinga. This strategy will ensure that the relief goods will be provided to the areas being covered by the 503rd IB that include the whole province of Kalinga and the upper municipalities of Kabugao and Conner in Apayao province.

“We recognize that the Philippine Army plays a major role in reducing and managing disaster risks in our communities. We are very much elated that through this partnership, we will be able to occupy and temporarily use a portion of their existing warehouse for prepositioning our relief goods,” Armas said in a statement.

“For the past years, the region experienced destructive typhoons, floods, and landslides. Kalinga Province has been recorded to have one of the highest numbers of affected families. With its distance from the Field Office, the warehouse in Kalinga will definitely help us in providing the necessary relief assistance to the province and other nearby areas,” she added.

Doyaoen said the partnership is part of the convergence of the whole of the Government’s approach to solve the problems of the country. “This also includes our social responsibility for our communities especially for our future generation. We expect that through the partnership we will be able to fast track the delivery of the goods and services of the government agencies,” he said.

Social Welfare Officer Karen Joy Guiniawan of the Disaster Response and Management Division during the Emergency Response and Preparedness meeting for the onset of rainy season reported that the DSWD-CAR started partnering with the different organizations and stakeholders to be able to use warehouses to pre-position the food and non-food items for easier and more accessible response to those who are in need during calamities in the different nearby areas since the DSWD-CAR warehouse is situated in La Trinidad, Benguet.

The DSWD has been directed earlier this year to suspend fund transfer and prepositioning of relief items to local government units. (JDP/RMC- PIA CAR)