DSWD calls for volunteers to repack relief goods for ‘Paeng’ victims

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) is calling for volunteers to assist the agency’s Quick Response Teams (QRT) in the repacking of relief goods that will be distributed to families affected by Severe Tropical Storm Paeng.

Currently, there are 91 volunteers repacking at the Department’s main warehouse, the National Resource Operations Center (NROC) in Pasay City, comprised of members from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP), barangay volunteers, Philippine Air Force, private individuals, DSWD-QRT members, and NROC PHILCARE personnel.

The repacking operations will be done daily until November 11, 2022.

Individuals or organizations who are interested to volunteer may call Mr. Clifford at 0956-9226155 or Ms. Nica at 0915-2921875. They may also visit the DSWD NROC addressed at Chapel Road, Brgy. 195, Pasay City.

The DSWD is hopeful that the Bayanihan spirit between the public sector and private individuals and organizations will once again be evident during these challenging times.