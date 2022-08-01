DSWD augments over P4.7 million to earthquake-hit LGUs

In continuation of the relief efforts to assist local government units (LGUs) hit by the magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Northern Luzon, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) reported that, as of July 30, 2022, it has augmented over P4.7 million worth of food and non-food items to affected localities in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and in Region II.

Meanwhile, additional 4,700 family food packs (FFPs) carried by 10-wheeler wing vans are in-transit to Bangued, Abra. The DSWD National Resource Operations Center (NROC) also sent 400 FFPs and 6,000 pcs of cartons to the DSWD Field Office (FO) CAR warehouse in La Trinidad, Benguet for FFPs production. Aside from food packs, the DSWD, through FO IV-Calabarzon, is loading 1,000 family tents from Batangas Sports Complex to Abra.

With the arrival of Tropical Depression (TD) Ester in the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), the DSWD is currently preparing its disaster response resources to aid LGUs that will be affected by the inclement weather that will arise from the combined effects of TD Ester and the southwest monsoon or ‘habagat.’

As of July 30, 6AM, the DSWD maintain stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than P1.3 billion. Of which, some P315 million is allotted as standby funds, while more than 516,000 FFPs worth more than P317 million, non-food items worth more than P491 million, and other food items worth more than P211 million are readily available for immediate distribution to families that will be affected by the weather disturbance.

The DSWD also urged the public to stay vigilant and heed the warnings of their local executives to prevent any untoward incidents.