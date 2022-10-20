DSWD augments over P12.2M relief items to areas affected by ‘Neneng’

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has augmented over P12.2 million worth of food and non-food items to areas affected by Typhoon Neneng in Regions II and the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR).

Despite the typhoon’s exit from the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), concerned Field Offices (FOs) of the DSWD are still on standby and are closely coordinating with affected provinces to monitor the situation of the families and to assist the local government units in their disaster response efforts.

Based on the 6AM, October 19 report of the Disaster Response Operations Monitoring and Information Center (DROMIC), about 163 families or 578 individuals are currently taking temporary shelter in 12 evacuation centers in Regions II and CAR, while 308 families or 1,111 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives/friends.

Meanwhile, the DSWD has a total standby resources amounting to more than ₱1.8 billion, composed of more than ₱845 million standby funds, ₱327 million worth of family food packs, and more than ₱678million other food and non-food items.

The Department also urged the public to remain vigilant and to continue to follow the warning advisories of their local chief executives to avoid any untoward incidents due to the effects of the typhoon.