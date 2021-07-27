DSWD augments LGUs’ resources for families affected by Habagat

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its concerned Field Offices (FOs), has started to provide augmentation assistance to local government units (LGUs) affected by the Southwest Monsoon rains which was enhanced by Typhoon ‘Fabian.’

Based on the July 26, 6PM update of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), the DSWD FO CALABARZON, in coordination with the Batangas Provincial Quick Response Team (QRT) facilitated the distribution of 387 family food packs (FFPs) to affected families in the municipalities of Calaca, Calatagan, and Nasugbu in Batangas on July 25.

DSWD FO MIMAROPA also provided a total of 5,200 family food packs amounting to P3.6 million to the provinces of Occidental Mindoro and Oriental Mindoro for distribution to the affected families.

Likewise, in the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR), DSWD FO CAR distributed 12 FFPs, four boxes of hygiene kits, four boxes of sleeping kits, and one box of family kit to displaced families in La Trinidad, Benguet. The FO also prepositioned 2,000 FFPs to the LGU of Abra.

Meanwhile, DSWD FO III already requested 5,000 additional stockpile from the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the main disaster hub of DSWD, for storage at the warehouse in Fort Ramon Magsaysay, Palayan City, Nueva Ecija and can be distributed to affected families in the area when needed.

Concerned FOs are also consistently coordinating with Local Social Welfare and Development Offices (LSWDOs) to ensure that the needs of displaced families and individuals inside and outside evacuation centers are met.

Currently, there are 11,590 families or 44,100 individuals staying in 424 evacuation centers in Regions I, III, NCR, CALABARZON, MIMAROPA, and CAR, while some 12,621 families or 55,854 persons are temporarily staying with their relatives and/or friends in Regions I, III, NCR, MIMAROPA, and CAR.

The DSWD is ready to receive requests for augmentation and technical assistance from concerned LGUs to ensure the immediate release of assistance to affected citizens. ###