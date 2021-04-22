DSWD assures relief support for LGUs hit by Typhoon Bising

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured local government units (LGUs) that it has enough relief supplies to augment their resources for Typhoon Bising-affected families.

In the Bicol Region, the DSWD-Field Office V maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than P36.6 million. Of which, over P15.8 million worth of non-food items and 27,720 family food packs worth P11.1 million are ready for distribution.

In Eastern Visayas, the DSWD-Field Office VIII has a total of P44 million stockpiles and standby funds that can be used for disaster operations.

As of April 21, despite Typhoon ‘Bising’ slightly weakening, there are still 4,511 families or 18,603 persons currently taking temporary shelter in 252 evacuation centers in Regions II, V and VIII. Meanwhile, 6,269 families or 24,470 individuals from Bicol Region are temporarily staying with their relatives and friends.

Disaster teams of DSWD Field Offices in regions hit by Typhoon Bising continue to be on alert status and are closely coordinating with concerned LGUs to determine how the affected families can be better assisted.