DSWD assures enough relief supplies for TD Vicky

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) assured local government units (LGUs) along the path of Tropical Depression (TD) Vicky that its funds and relief supplies are still enough to augment their resources for families affected by the weather disturbance.

As of December 19, DSWD has stockpile and standby funds amounting to more than P779 million. Of which, more than P182 million is the available standby funds in the Central Office and DSWD Field Offices. In addition, DSWD maintains 229,471 family food packs (FFPs) in strategic areas around the country.

Meanwhile, DSWD Field Office (FO) Caraga has already deployed its Quick Response Team (QRT) to render 24/7 duty at their Emergency Operations Center (EOC). They are already monitoring the situation of areas battered by ‘Vicky’.

The FO has also prepared its stockpiles of FFPs and non-food items for possible augmentation to LGUs in the region.

As of today, a total of 1,170 families or 4,831 individuals from 41 barangays in Caraga have been affected.

Some 1,127 families are currently seeking temporary shelter in evacuation centers set up by LGUs.

In Region XI where some areas are experiencing flooding due to heavy downpour, DSWD-Regional Director Raquel Nunez said that the Field Office has P22.2 million worth of standby funds and stockpile of relief supplies ready to be used for disaster operations.

As the lead in the Food and Non-Food Items Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council, DSWD will continue to ensure that all localities have enough relief supplies to address the needs of affected families.

The Department also advised the public, especially those along the track of the tropical depression, to remain on alert and to follow orders of their local officials.