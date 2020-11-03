DSWD assists localities hit by Typhoon Rolly

As the lead agency in the Food and Non-Food Cluster during disaster response and as part of its Technical Assistance and Resource Augmentation function, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) continues to provide relief support to local government units (LGUs) to help them meet the needs of their constituents affected by Typhoon Rolly.

As of 6AM, November 2, more than P164,000 worth of relief assistance were initially provided by DSWD, through its Field Office (FO) V, to the province of Albay.

DSWD is also sending 3,500 family food packs (FFPs) to the provinces of Catanduanes and Camarines Sur, through the assistance of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) Logistics Cluster. In addition, the Department is delivering 500 modular tents to be used by internally-displaced persons (IDPs) in Bicol Region.

Likewise, the National Resource Operations Center (NROC), the Department’s main disaster hub, augmented 31,500 kilograms (kg) of rice to DSWD FO CALABARZON, and 10,000 pieces of 6-kg rice packs to DSWD FO I.

Aside from relief goods, the Department is also providing psychosocial intervention to the affected families in the regions battered by Typhoon ‘Rolly’ to help them cope with their traumatic experience. On the other hand, as head of the Camp Coordination and Camp Management Cluster, DSWD monitors the situation of evacuation centers set up by LGUs. DSWD social workers are also deployed in the temporary shelters to guide LGUs in ensuring that evacuees are served and proper protocols are observed. As of press time, more than 10,000 families or almost 40,000 individuals are staying in 601 evacuation centers.

Meanwhile, DSWD also started its preparations for Tropical Storm ‘Siony.’ The Department assured the public that it still has sufficient resources to aid localities along the track of the new storm.

As of the latest report of the Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), the Department maintains stockpiles and standby funds amounting to more than P842,000,000. Of which, more than P254,000,000 are standby funds available at the Central Office and FOs. Moreover, 280,785 FFPs were prepositioned in strategic locations across the country.

DSWD remains in close coordination with the concerned LGUs to ensure that all the needs of the affected families are met. ###