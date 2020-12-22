DSWD assists LGUs in TD Vicky-hit areas

Field Offices (FO) of the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) in areas hit by Tropical Depression Vicky continues to coordinate with local government units (LGUs) on the provision of needed relief assistance for affected families.

The Department is committed to provide resource augmentation to affected LGUs and assist them in their disaster response operations.

As of December 20, the DSWD Disaster Response and Management Bureau (DRMB) reported that 8,924 families or 36,030 individuals from Regions VII, VIII, XI, and Caraga have been affected. Of this number, 3,815 families or 15,803 are currently staying in 123 evacuation centers set up by LGUs in the affected regions.

In Region VII, DSWD FO VII provided meals to families staying in Ibo Elementary School, in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

In Caraga Region, the DSWD FO distributed 41 family food packs to affected families in Barangay Tina, San Miguel, Surigao del Sur.

To date, the Department has more than P775 million worth of standby funds and stockpile of relief supplies. Some 228, 959 family food packs are available for distribution to LGUs as augmentation support for their disaster response operations.

As lead in the Camp Coordination and Camp Management (CCCM) Cluster and Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Protection Cluster of the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC), the Department will continue to coordinate with the affected localities to ensure that the immediate needs of the affected families are met.