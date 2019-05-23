DSWD assists 2,541 poor families in Kalinga's 'Pumiyaan' areas

By Peter A. Balocnit

CITY OF TABUK, Kalinga, May 22 (PIA) - - The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has provided P10 million worth of assistance to 2,541 poor families in 20 “Pumiyaan” areas this province.

Pumiyaan is an anti-poverty program of the provincial government where frontline service agencies converge pooling their resources in providing assistances to identified poorest barangays in the seven municipalities of Kalinga and this city.

Ritz Aquino, Social Welfare and Development (SWAD) team member, reported during the Provincial Inter-agency Committee meeting on Anti-Poverty that DSWD provided to these areas, emergency shelter assistance to Typhoon Ompong victims, social pension for indigent senior citizens, medical assistance, burial assistance, including distribution of Pantawid Pamilya pay out.

Also awarded are financial assistance to poor families engaged in rice retailing and corn production, livelihood to families of uniformed personnel killed/wounded-in-action, and conduct of skills training on bread making.

Some 295 internally displaced persons during Typhoon Ompong received assistance this year amounting to Php30, 000.00 each, she added. Meanwhile, Aquino disclosed that a total of 9,045 families are covered province wide under the 4Ps regular conditional cash transfer and 252 under the modified conditional cash transfer. However, 85 beneficiaries belonging to the first were suspended in 2018 for non-compliance to Code 25 and another 1,583 are to be suspended this year.

Code 25 is compliance to education, health, and family development session. The set goal compliance rate in Cordillera Region is 98 percent.

In their assessment, 96.09% of beneficiaries adhered to educational compliance and 98.25% on health compliance. Family development session got 95.79% compliance rating. DSWD also noted good practices of some stakeholders. In Pinukpuk, School Head Xmy Lacamen of the Cal-owan Agriculture and Vocational National High School promoted WATCH for “We Advocate Time Consciousness And Honesty.” She also pushed for remedial classes of Grades 10 and 12 with failing grades before taking the final exams and for the extension of classes in Aciga to address the issue on distance. For Pinukpuk Vocational School Counselor Brigette Lardizabal, she coordinates with Pantawid personnel on the schedule of home visit to student drop-outs and non-compliant others to convince them return to school. (JDP/PAB-PIA CAR, Kalinga)