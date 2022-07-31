DSWD airlifts food packs to remote areas in Abra

In its continuing relief operations efforts, the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office (FO) in the Cordillera Administrative Region, airlifted and delivered Family Food Packs (FFPs) to the affected remote communities of the recent magnitude 7.0 earthquake in Abra.

With the help of partners from the Tactical Operations Group 1, Tactical Operations Group 2 of the Tactical Operations Wing Northern Luzon, 505th Search and Rescue Group, and 24th Infantry Battalion Wild Cat B, the DSWD has successfully distributed FFPs in the hard-to-reach areas in Abra.

In addition, FO CAR, together with the members of the Second Provincial Mobile Force Company and the Police Regional Office Cordillera, is also set to provide 350 Family Food Packs for Bokod, Benguet, and 402 FFPs for Mankayan, Benguet.

Furthermore, some 7,900 food packs from the National Resource Operations Center, the main warehouse of the DSWD located in Pasay City, are currently being delivered to the affected areas with the help of 2Go Travel Company.

Meanwhile, 59 affected families in Abra and three families in Mt. Province received financial assistance. Likewise, P35,000 financial and burial assistance was provided to the bereaved family in Benguet, through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) of the Department.

As of press time, more than P5 million worth of humanitarian assistance has been provided by the FO CAR, including the 750 FFPs distributed in Bangued; 2,966 in Bucay; 1,118 in Lagangilang; and 517 FFPs in Villaviciosa. Aside from food packs, the FO also extended laminated sakes, modular tents, and hygiene kits to the victims.

As of 6 AM today, July 29, more than P3 million standby funds, 521,758 FFPs amounting to ₱320,630,722.49, other food items amounting to ₱212,047,242.63, and non-food items (FNIs) amounting to ₱487,278,306.84 are still available at the DSWD Central Office (CO), FOs, and NROC.

The DSWD is continuously repacking goods and continuously coordinating with the local government units for updates relative to the earthquake.