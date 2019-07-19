DSWD, AFP formalize partnership to strengthen delivery of programs and services for Filipinos in conflict areas

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to improve and synchronize the efforts of the government to deliver social welfare and development programs in areas affected by calamities and armed conflicts.

The MOU reinforces President Rodrigo R. Duterte’s Executive Order No. 70, otherwise known as, “Institutionalizing the Whole-of-Nation Approach in Attaining Inclusive and Sustainable Peace, Creating a National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict, and Directing the Adoption of a National Peace Framework,” which was signed on December 4, 2018.

The ceremonial signing was attended by DSWD Secretary Rolando Joselito D. Bautista, AFP Chief of Staff General Benjamin Madrigal, Jr., DSWD Undersecretary Rene Glen O. Paje, and AFP Spokesperson Brigadier General Edgard A. Arevalo.

DSWD’s role in the partnership is to provide necessary social protection programs and services to families affected by insurgencies such as the provision of psychosocial interventions, case management and referral services, and resource augmentation and technical support, among others.

The Department is hopeful that the collaboration with AFP will strengthen the peace-building initiatives of the Duterte Administration, especially in calamities and conflict-stricken communities. -30-