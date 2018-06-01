DSWD Acting Sec. Orogo visits families hit by Malabon fire incident

The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD), through its Field Office in the National Capital Region (NCR), has extended aid to families and individuals who have been affected by a fire incident which broke out on May 24 at Sitio 6, Barangay Catmon in Malabon City

On May 27, DSWD Acting Secretary Virginia N. Orogo, together with Special Assistant to the President, Christopher “Bong” Go, visited the affected residents and led different local and national government agencies in the ceremonial distribution of relief assistance to the families displaced by the incident at Catmon People’s Park.

The affected families received food and non-food items from DSWD Field Office NCR, including a total of 1,000 Family Food Packs (FFPs); 1,000 mats,; 1,000 mosquito nets; and, 1,000 blankets. Other national government agencies and non-government organizations also extended aid to the displaced individuals.

Based on the report of the DSWD Disaster Response Management Bureau (DRMB), the fire incident has affected a total of 1,200 families or 4,500 persons and has destroyed 450 houses in the community.

Some 489 families or 2,445 persons are temporarily taking shelter in five open evacuation centers, the bulk of whom are staying at Barangay Catmon Covered Court, which houses 257 families or 1,285 individuals.

Other displaced families are staying at the barangay’s Tennis and Volleyball Court, Day Care Center, Manapat Headquarter, and at Sitio 6 Basketball Court.

To date, the DSWD has provided a total of P613,810 worth of assistance to the fire victims.

Meanwhile, Sec. Orogo assured the public that the Department will continue to assess the needs of the affected individuals.

“Aside from the immediate assistance provided to the victims, the Department, through our Field Office NCR, will continuously coordinate with the Malabon City Social Welfare and Development Office for the provision of further assistance and intervention to the displaced residents,” Sec. Orogo said.