08 Jul 2019

DSWD-7 distributes aid to displaced families in Manjuyod

Report
from Government of the Philippines
Published on 07 Jul 2019 View Original

By Leandria Pagunsan

DUMAGUETE CITY, June 27 (PIA)—The Department of Social Welfare and Development in region 7 distributed family food packs and hygiene kits to the 300 internally displaced families affected by the armed encounter between the government forces and members of the rebel groups in Sitio Kabugtong, Barangay Bantolinao in Manjuyod, Negros Oriental.

According to DSWD-7 Regional Director Rebecca P. Geamala, the local government workers and the members of the Philippine National Police helped the DSWD’s Municipal Action Team members in the distribution of goods on June 24, 2019.

DSWD provided 300 family food packs and 300 hygiene kits worth P226,950

The local government uniot of Manjuyod also provided hot meals to the affected families.

Out of the 300 displaced families, 237 are from barangays Bantolinao, Butong, Mandalupang, Candabong, Lamogong and Salvacion while the 63 families are from barangay Maaslum.

The incident happened on June 22, 2019 which affected seven (7) barangays.

The 300 displaced families took temporary shelter in two evacuation centers: Soter Singco Memorial Elementary School in Barangay Maaslum Gym in the Poblacion.

Currently, only 12 families remained in the municipal gym, the rest have already returned to their respective barangays. (lpp/PIA7/Negros Oriental with reports from Leah Quintana of DSWD-7)

